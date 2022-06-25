Palestinian teen shot by Israeli forces in Ramallah

Jerusalem: A Palestinian boy succumbed to injuries he sustained after being shot by Israeli occupation forces on Friday evening, in Silwad town, east of Ramallah.

16-year-old Muhammad Abdullah Hamed, died of wounds sustained during confrontations with the occupation forces at the western entrance to Silwad town, where he was arrested despite being seriously injured in the face.

The Palestinian News Agency indicated that the occupation authorities informed the Palestinian liaison (the official liaison with the Israeli side) that the body of the martyr Hamed will be delivered today at noon, to be buried after the afternoon prayer.

فيديو| لحظة إصابة الفتى واعتقاله قرب بلدة سلواد قبل الإعلان عن استشهاده pic.twitter.com/iiu8UqJdek — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 24, 2022

Choking injuries

In the same context, dozens of Palestinians suffered from suffocation, at dawn on Saturday, as a result of the Israeli occupation forces firing tear gas during clashes that erupted at the Araba junction, south of Jenin.

The Palestinian News Agency said that the occupation forces set up a military checkpoint at the Araba junction, which links the Jenin-Nablus Street, which led to the outbreak of confrontations between the youngsters and the forces.

قوات الاحتلال تطلق قنابل غاز مسيل للدموع على مفرق بلدة عرابة جنوب مدينة جنين pic.twitter.com/D4ePe294L2 — وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) June 24, 2022

The Israeli occupation forces fired metal bullets, sound bombs and tear gas at the Palestinians, causing a number of them to suffocate.

The occupation forces intensified their military presence and erected roadblocks in the vicinity of the tourist villages and towns of Araba, Qabatiya, Merka, Jalameh, Zababdeh and Haddad.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, West Bank, and the Gaza Strip during the six-day Arab-Israeli War in 1967. It later had to withdraw from Gaza.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank.