Palestinians begin Eid with more arrests by Israeli forces

As Eid celebrations begin around the world, Palestinians find no respite from the Israel army during the holy festival, as it has escalated the number of arrests and raids in Palestine, on the last day of Ramadan.

So far, the Israeli army has arrested 12 Palestinians from the villages of Qarawat Bani Hassan, Jalazun refugee camp, Merka, Sanur, Salem town, and the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

On Saturday, the Israeli military arrested a pair of Palestinian assailants who allegedly shot and killed a security guard at the entrance of a Jewish settlement in the West Bank. Furthermore, 5 young men were injured, in an attack on Palestinians by the Israeli armed forces.

According to medical sources, 18 Palestinians were shot at by Israeli bullets during the month of Ramadan, reported Arab News.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry in a statement urged the US to pressure Israel to stop the ongoing campaign of collective punishment against Palestinians. The ministry further said that the US administration should work on translating its pledges into practical steps, especially its positions regarding equal rights to freedom, dignity, and prosperity for both sides.

In view of Israel’s Independence Day, the Government of Israel is imposing a security closure on the West Bank and the Gaza Strip crossings, from May 3 to May 6.

The Israeli army is also holding military maneuvers in the city of Wadi Ara, next week, to train its forces for any confrontation which may take place in mixed cities, similar to the events of May 2021.