Palestinians mark 74th anniversary of Nakba amid growing tensions with Israel

Palestinians held demonstrations on Sunday to mark the 74th anniversary of the Nakba, which coincides with tensions and escalation with the Israelis.

The Palestinians on May 15 of each year commemorate the anniversary of the Nakba in 1948 when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced from their homes during the war that preceded the establishment of the State of Israel.

جامعة تل أبيب في ذكرى النكبة اليوم. لم يتوقع هرتسل ذلك، لم يتوقع بن غوريون ذلك.



(اعتدى الأمن الإسرائيلي على الطلاب، واعتقل ٣ منهم) pic.twitter.com/YfbcAgLYOa — أحمد دراوشة (@AhDarawsha) May 15, 2022

The anniversary of the Nakba this year comes in light of the congestion of the situation in several Palestinian cities and districts, coinciding with the Israeli occupation’s assassination of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was on her way to cover the storming of Jenin camp in the northern West Bank last Wednesday.

This year’s Nakba activities are organized under the slogan “Enough of 74 years of injustice and double standards,” which embodies the double injustice of the Palestinian people, which the Israeli occupation poses for its crimes, and the international community’s inability to implement its decisions.

Thousands of Palestinians gathered Sunday in the center of Ramallah in the West Bank, carrying Palestinian flags, and observed silence for 74 seconds.

Nakba day marked around the world:

In Europe, Austria’s Vienna, Irish Dublin, British Belfast, Dutch Groningen, Milan, Florence, Italy, and Copenhagen, Denmark, witnessed mass demonstrations and events during which Palestinian flags and slogans were raised emphasizing adherence to the Palestinian territories.

British activists from the Palestine Action team that supports the Palestinian cause stormed an Israeli Elbit Systems factory in Britain and wrote slogans on the factory facilities on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba.

The Norwegian capital, Oslo, witnessed a mass sit-down in front of Parliament, in commemoration of the Nakba, and a tribute to Sheerin Abu Akleh.

Activists wrote slogans such as “Happy Nakba Day” and “Freedom for Palestine,” and called for the closure of Elbit Systems factories in the United Kingdom for its direct contribution to the killing of Palestinians and the violation of their rights.

A symbolic funeral procession for the martyr was also launched, in which the participants carried a coffin wrapped in the Palestinian flag, in honor of the late, whose funeral procession in the city of Jerusalem was brutally attacked by the Israeli occupation police in front of the lenses of her media colleagues, watched by the whole world.

Sunday, May 15, marks the 74th anniversary of the Palestinian people’s catastrophe, which displaced about 950,000 Palestinians out of 1,400,000 Palestinians from their original cities and towns, who used to live in 1,300 villages and cities.

According to the Palestinian Information Center, during the Nakba, the Zionist gangs took control of 774 Palestinian villages and cities and completely destroyed 531 of them, obliterating their cultural and historical landmarks, and the rest were subjected to the occupation entity and its laws.

On Saturday, May 13, protesters held 55 paper press jackets outside the BBC headquarters in London to represent the 55 journalists killed by Israel since 2000, UK-based NGO Friends of Al-Aqsa (FoA) said in a statement.

Protesters held 55 paper press jackets outside the BBC headquarters in London. (Photo: Friends of Aqsa/Twitter)

Protesters also held 74 keys to commemorate 74 years of Israel’s ongoing illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine, known as the ongoing Nakba.

Protesters held 74 keys to commemorate 74 years of Nakba day in London. (Photo: Friends of Aqsa/Twitter)

74 keys held high to represent each year of the Nakba (catastrophe) when Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homeland for the creation of Israel. Palestinians hold on to the keys of their homes waiting for the right of return. #Nakba74 #FreePalestine #Palestine pic.twitter.com/VFdEyjDItM — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) May 14, 2022