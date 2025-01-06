Papa, I need you: Boy’s tender plea to drunk father in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A heartwarming incident from Uppal Nallacheruvu has come to light where traffic police caught a drunk man driving with his minor son. What took place next will surely move your heart.

When the traffic police inspector Lakshmi Madhavi stopped the man, what could have been a humiliating interaction for him to go through in front of his son turned into a lesson he would remember for the rest of his life.

A heartwarming video of a #hyderabadtraffic police asking a child to te his papa not to drink and drive. The gestured moved the man into tears and hugged his son tightly @TheSiasatDaily @HYDTP pic.twitter.com/SYGdBg5MaS — Veena Nair (@ve_nair) January 6, 2025

The inspector took the little boy to her side and made him repeat the words “Papa, don’t drink and drive, I need you” a gesture which would have more impact on the man than any PSA (Public Service Announcement) ever could.

The man, moved to tears at his boy’s plea, immediately kisses the child’s hand and hugs him tightly presumably out of guilt and realization.

Finally the inspector leaves by giving the boy a thumbs up, becoming his hero that dons a uniform instead of a cape.