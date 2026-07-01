Paratha unit in Tadban raided over post-dated packs, flies

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) raided a paratha manufacturing unit in Tadban on Monday, June 29, acting on a complaint from its task force team. The inspection uncovered unhygienic production conditions, improper food handling and packaging dated two days ahead of the actual date of manufacture.

The raid was led by H-FAST Sub-Inspector P Krishnaiah, along with Food Safety Officer Soumya Reddy.

Among the violations flagged, officials found a major housefly infestation at the unit. They also found that the paratha packets were stamped with a date two days later than the actual production date. “When questioned, the unit’s operators claimed the practice was necessary to maintain their supply chain, an explanation which is not an acceptable practice,” a food safety official told Siasat.com.

A show-cause notice will be issued to the unit in the matter. The task force seized and handed over the material to the Bahadurpura police station for further action.

H-FAST has stepped up inspections of small food manufacturing and processing units across Hyderabad in recent weeks, with similar raids recently uncovering unhygienic conditions and labelling violations at bakeries, a chocolate unit and fast food godowns in the city.