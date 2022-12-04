Parents struggle to handle children’s mobile phone habits

Hyderabad: The proximity of digital technology is growing daily. It is becoming difficult for parents to keep their kids away from a screen. The tendency of children to use mobile phones and the habit of watching videos on mobile phones has now become a cause of concern for parents. They are consulting doctors to get rid of the mobile phone habit in Telangana, especially in the urban areas of the state.

According to doctors, 4 out of 10 children between the ages of 9 to 17 years have become addicted to watching videos on mobile phones, due to which they are suffering from mental fatigue. Children are starting to get irritable when they are asked to get away from mobiles which are harmful to their health.

After the coronavirus lockdown, the trend of online education, there is a record increase registered in the habit of using mobile phones among children. However, the negative results of this increase are now emerging and it is said that children of 9 to 17 years of age are becoming lazy. To remove this, concerned parents are forced to refer their children to psychiatrists and most parents complain that their children are not ready to go to sleep without watching videos on their mobile phones.