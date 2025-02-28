Mumbai: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, one of Bollywood’s most adored couples, are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to social media on Friday to share the big news, writing, “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”

Since then, they have been trending across platforms, with fans eager to know more about the soon-to-be parents.

Apart from being Bollywood’s power couple, Kiara and Sidharth are also among the industry’s wealthiest stars. Let’s have a look at their net worths.

Kiara Advani’s Net Worth 2025

Kiara’s estimated net worth is Rs 40 crore, thanks to her successful career in films, brand endorsements, and investments. She charges around Rs 3 crore per film and earns approximately Rs 1.5 crore per endorsement. The actress is the face of major brands like Senco Gold, Galaxy Chocolates, and Myntra, among others.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Net Worth 2025

Sidharth Malhotra, a box office favorite, has an estimated net worth of Rs 105 crore. His earnings come from blockbuster films, high-paying endorsements, and investments. He reportedly charges between Rs 15 crore to Rs 20 crore per film.

His successful films like Shershaah and Marjaavaan have further strengthened his financial empire. He also endorses top brands like Pepe Jeans, Metro Shoes, Brylcreem, and Coca-Cola.

So, their combined net worth stands at a whopping Rs 145 crore!

With their growing family and skyrocketing careers, Kiara and Sidharth are truly Bollywood’s ultimate power couple. Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents!