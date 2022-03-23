Parents worry as govt decides to conduct SSC exams in peak summer

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 23rd March 2022 1:15 pm IST
Hyderabad: The schedule for the SSC and intermediate exams were changed due to the JEE  exams. The state government decided to conduct the SSC exams at the end of May but the parents of the students are opposing this decision. “The heat will be at its peak in May and instead of declaring holidays for the students, it’s not right to force them out of their homes for exams,” they said.

The parents also say that the state government must change the SSC exam schedule in view of the imminent fourth wave of Coronavirus.  The students and parents made a representation to the government in this regard. They are demanding that the SSC exam should be conducted in the month of April.

In Telangana more than 4.81 lakh students have registered for SSC exam this year.

