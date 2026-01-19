Every now and then, a new spot near Hyderabad quietly captures attention, drawing travellers looking for a quick escape from the city. Often discovered through social media reels and weekend drives, these places offer nothing more than open landscapes, fresh air and a change of pace.

The windmills near Parigi in Vikarabad district are the latest to join this list, turning a functional energy site into an unexpectedly scenic destination.

About Parigi

Located in Vikarabad district, the windmills near Parigi are part of a significant wind energy project in Telangana, harnessing clean wind power to generate electricity for the region. These towering turbines dot the open fields and gentle hills around Parigi, creating an impressive landscape that draws visitors keen on nature, engineering, and photography. Social media reels and travel posts show people visiting the windmill spot as a mini-getaway from city life, many highlighting the sunset views and open skies that make for great visuals.

Although primarily an energy installation, the location has organically evolved into a light-tourism attraction, often featuring in travel videos and short clips online with descriptions such as “just an hour’s ride from Hyderabad” and “must-visit sunset spot”.

How to reach Parigi from Hyderabad

Parigi is approximately 80 km from Hyderabad, making it easily accessible for a day trip or weekend escape. The area is well-connected by road. Visitors from Hyderabad and nearby cities can drive or ride via NH164. Bikers especially enjoy the scenic route.

Once in Parigi town, the windmill fields are just a short local drive away. Given the open terrain, it’s best explored with a private vehicle or taxi for ease of movement and flexibility.