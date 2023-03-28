Parineeti Chopra’s marriage on cards? Here’s what we know

Hyderabad: The air is thick with excitement as rumors of a blossoming romance circulate between Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha. Fans and media outlets alike are buzzing about the juicy details of their rumoured relationship and wondering if they will make things official soon.

The two were recently spotted together at a restaurant, sparking speculation about their relationship status. However, it appears that there is more to the story than just a casual hangout. According to sources, their families have begun discussions about their marriage, indicating that things between the two may be heating up.

Speculations about Parineeti Chopra’s marriage started circulating after she was recently spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s house in Mumbai. Fans began to wonder if she was there to discuss her bridal outfits for her upcoming wedding.

However, it is important to note that Parineeti Chopra herself has not confirmed any news about her marriage.

Parineeti Chopra, who has made a name for herself in Bollywood with her versatile acting abilities and contagious energy, has a long list of successful films to her credit. Her upcoming biopic, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh, is based on the legendary Punjabi popstar duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur.

Meanwhile, as a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha, known for his charisma and activism, has been making waves on the political scene.

It remains to be seen whether their relationship will lead to marriage, but one thing is certain the world will be waiting for the next chapter in this exciting love story. Stay tuned for more information on this trending topic!