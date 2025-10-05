Parineeti Chopra’s YouTube comeback with Raghav Chadha goes viral

Hyderabad: Parineeti Chopra, the Bollywood actress known for her lively performances and natural charm, continues to enjoy a strong fan following. Over the years, she has built a career with memorable roles while balancing her personal journey. In September 2023, she tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a beautiful Udaipur wedding that brought together family, friends, and well-known figures from cinema and politics.

Podcast with Raghav Chadha

For her latest YouTube video, Parineeti launched a playful “fake talk show” with Raghav as the first guest. The couple’s candid conversation left fans smiling. They discussed why they could never survive on dating apps, with Raghav admitting, “I don’t think so,” and Parineeti agreeing that their trust level is “basically zero.” They also spoke about work-life balance, with Raghav saying that before marriage he had none, but thanks to Parineeti, he now enjoys “some semblance of balance.” Their banter turned sweet when Raghav revealed he prepares turmeric milk for her every night, teasing each other with witty one-liners that showed their easy chemistry.

Pregnancy News

The video also marked Parineeti’s official YouTube comeback after eight months. Opening the vlog, she quipped, “It’s been eight months… of my YouTube journey,” while flaunting her baby bump for the first time. The actress admitted she was unsure about her channel’s direction earlier but now wants to focus on music and authentic moments from her life.

A New Chapter Together

In August, the couple announced their pregnancy with the heartfelt caption, “Our little universe on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” With her new YouTube journey and this personal milestone, Parineeti Chopra is ready to share more of her world, making fans excited for what lies ahead.