Paris Olympics: Archery – Dhiraj Bommadevaram and Ankita Bhakat in mixed team match

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 3rd August 2024 1:56 pm IST
Paris: Indias Dhiraj Bommadevaram with Ankita Bhakat during the bronze medal match against US's Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison in the mixed team archery contest at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias Dhiraj Bommadevaram with Ankita Bhakat (not in frame) during the bronze medal match against US’s Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison in the mixed team archery contest at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias Dhiraj Bommadevaram with Ankita Bhakat (not in frame) during the bronze medal match against US’s Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison in the mixed team archery contest at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias Dhiraj Bommadevaram with Ankita Bhakat (not in frame) during the bronze medal match against US’s Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison in the mixed team archery contest at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Paris: Indias Dhiraj Bommadevaram with Ankita Bhakat during the bronze medal match against US’s Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison in the mixed team archery contest at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

