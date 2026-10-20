Paris to be a Muslim city very soon: Trump on France unrest

Blaming the unrest in France on the country’s immigration policies, United States President Donald Trump on Monday, October 19, said, “Paris is going to be a Muslim country very soon.”

Speaking to reporters about protests in the French capital, Trump said he had previously warned President Emmanuel Macron about immigration, reportedly asking him to close his borders.

“Emmanuel, I told him a long time ago you’re making a big mistake in France. You’re letting everybody from the world come in. The whole world was coming in,” Trump said, adding, “And as you know, Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon.”

.@POTUS on the France riots: "Paris is going to be a Muslim city very soon, and that wasn't the deal… Emmanuel should've closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it." pic.twitter.com/Ep8mzgPVq8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 19, 2026

The US President said Paris becoming a “Muslim city” was not part of “the deal.”

Trump continued, “I told Emmanuel, you should close up your borders and let’s see. I’ve known him for probably eight or nine years. I told him as soon as I met him, I said you’re making a big mistake.”

Unlike France, the US closed its borders, Trump said. “His borders are a problem… Emmanuel should have closed his borders a long time ago. I told him to do it.”

Over the weekend, France has witnessed one of its worst periods of unrest in years, with shops looted or destroyed, and thousands arrested after protests erupted over high living costs and declining public services.

Protests across the nation continued, turning into riots on Saturday, October 17, as a town hall was torched, shops pillaged, and buildings covered in graffiti, with protesters clashing with the police.

French President Macron, in a televised address to the country, said, “Looking at these images, we have all asked ourselves: What was going through their minds? How can French people do this to France?”

Nothing justifies it, nothing explains it, nothing excuses it. Tonight, we all feel anger and shame.”

He said that those demonstrating took to the streets with legitimate reasons and should not be mixed with fringe elements seeking to wreak havoc. Macron said he would address high fuel prices and secure French energy supplies via his trips to Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Qatar while strengthening security and defence of the nation. He has refrained from declaring an emergency, despite demands from some right-wing politicians.

However, he said local officials would step in and ban protests to protect public buildings and local businesses if required.