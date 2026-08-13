Parliament adjourned sine die, ending stormy Monsoon Session

New Delhi: Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Thursday, August 13, drawing the curtain on a stormy Monsoon Session marked by repeated Opposition protests over the police crackdown on students agitating against the NEET paper leak and the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The session, which began on July 20, saw several key bills passed without debate amid persistent disruptions and adjournments in both Houses.

Lok Sabha ends without valedictory address

In the Lok Sabha, all six stanzas of the national song were played as soon as the House met for the day, following which Speaker Om Birla adjourned it sine die. Birla did not deliver the customary valedictory address in which the Speaker highlights the performance and productivity of the House during a session.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present as the House met briefly. The Opposition raised slogans against the government on Thursday as well.

Through the session, Birla had repeatedly urged Opposition members to take part in debates, but the protests continued, forcing repeated adjournments.

Rajya Sabha passes mining bill before adjourning

The Rajya Sabha, deviating from its usual pre-lunch schedule, dispensed with the Zero Hour and Question Hour to take up the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill, which was passed by a voice vote.

Following its passage, Chairman CP Radhakrishnan highlighted the performance of the House during the session before adjourning proceedings sine die. The Upper House, too, had witnessed repeated disruptions by Opposition parties over the same issues, besides passing several other legislations.

Shah’s offer of debate

The Opposition had pressed for a response from Shah over the police action against students at Jantar Mantar here on July 20. The students were protesting against the NEET paper leak and seeking accountability in the education system.

Shah said on Wednesday, August 12, that he was ready for a debate and would respond to every query raised by the Opposition, and urged the Speaker to allocate time, in consultation with the Opposition, to begin the discussion on the students’ issue.

This, however, did not happen.

(With inputs from PTI)