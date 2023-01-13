Parliament panel discusses challenges to biodiversity

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 14th January 2023 12:50 am IST
New Delhi: The Standing Committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change met on Friday to discusse the challenges and approaches for sustainable development of national parks, sanctuaries, biosphere reserves and protection of marine biodiversity.

However, as per sources, there was no discussion on the Joshimath disaster.

Committee Chairman Jairam Ramesh said: “The committee met to discuss challenges faced in protected areas – national parks, sanctuaries, and biosphere reserves – covering 5 per cent of India, from where more than 200 rivers originate, and is home to rich biodiversity.”

“They face severe threats,” he added.

