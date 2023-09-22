Parliament passes Women’s Reservation Bill after RS’ unanimous nod

New Delhi: The Parliament on Thursday passed the Women’s Reservation Bill with the Rajya Sabha giving its assent unanimously, a day after the legislation — Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 — was cleared by the Lok Sabha.

With no member voting against the Bill, it received a total of 215 votes in the Upper House.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the Rajya Sabha during the voting.

Earlier, on Thursday evening, he had requested the Rajya Sabha MPs to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill unanimously.

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday unanimously passed the Women’s Reservation Bill after an 11-hour debate.

The motion was adopted in the House with 215 MPs voting in favour and none against and without any abstention.

Earlier, all Rajya Sabha MPs across party lines verbally supported the bill despite some opposition members terming it an election gimmick.

It became the first Bill to be passed in the New Parliament building during the Special Session.

Ahead of the voting in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in the Upper House on the bill and said it will lead to new confidence in the people of the country.

“There has been a detailed discussion on the bill. I thank every leader present in the House for the discussion on the Bill. This will lead to new confidence in the people of the country. All members and political parties have played a significant role in empowering women and enhancing ‘Nari Shakti’. Let us give the country a strong message,” Modi said.

After the Bill was passed in Parliament, the Prime Minister dubbed it a “defining moment” in India’s history.

“A defining moment in our nation’s democratic journey. Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening,” Modi said in a post on X.

“With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India. This is not merely legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions. As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively,” PM Modi added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that he supports the Bill with all his heart and so do the parties in the Opposition alliance.

“I stand in support of this Bill. My party and INDIA bloc parties wholeheartedly support this Bill,” he said in Rajya Sabha.

During the debate, Kharge demanded that the Central government must give a definite date for implementation of the Bill if it is committed to the cause.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the Women’s Reservation Bill an “article of faith for the Prime Minister”.

She said BJP President JP Nadda has clearly explained that the party does not indulge in appeasement politics, but this Bill is important for restoring the rights of women.