Parliament remains deadlocked over NEET paper leak controversy

New Delhi: The first week of the Monsoon session of Parliament was washed out as the government and the opposition continued to be at loggerheads over the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation before a debate on NEET paper leak issue in both Houses.

Hitting out at the opposition, the government said making “excuses” and attaching “pre-conditions” before a debate will send a wrong message to the country.

In the first week of the session, both Houses could not take up any legislative agenda except for introduction of a bill each in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

In Lok Sabha, a bill to replace an ordinance which increased the number of judges of the Supreme Court from 34 to 38 was introduced but could not taken up for consideration and passage despite being listed every day.

The bill has to be passed into an Act of Parliament before the session concludes on August 13 else the ordinance will lapse.

Also Read Protests, repeated adjournments stall Parliament proceedings

In Lok Sabha, Question Hour could not be held for even 15 minutes in five days.

In Rajya Sabha, a bill was introduced on Friday to make insult to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence, despite being listed for introduction on multiple days.

Govt asks Opposition not to attach pre-conditions before NEET debate

When Lok Sabha met at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju pointed to the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and said the government has repeatedly reached out to opposition parties to let debate on the paper leak take place.

He said while several opposition MPs are of the view that the debate should take place, Gandhi should make his party members understand the need for a discussion.

Rijiju said making excuses and attaching pre-conditions before a debate will send a wrong message to the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also assured of a stringent law on paper leaks and holding trial of the accused in fast-track courts, he said, while also noting that activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his hunger strike.

He said the Union Cabinet will take a decision on the proposed law on Friday.

However, the Congress and other opposition parties continued to insist on resignation of Pradhan and shouted slogans like “Istifa do”, following which the House was adjourned for the day.

Similarly, Rajya Sabha was adjourned within minutes of assembly after Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of lathi-charge on students who are protesting against the paper leak and pressing for the resignation of Pradhan.

At 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh asked Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai to introduce ‘The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026’, a decision vociferously opposed by the opposition, including Left parties.

The Chair permitted John Brittas (CPI-M) and Sandosh Kumar P (CPI) to express their opposition to the proposed legislation.

However, the proposed legislation was introduced after a voice vote.

As the Chairman urged the House to start discussion on the bill, the Opposition created an uproar, leading to adjournment of the proceedings.

Both Houses will now meet on Monday. The Monsoon session ends on August 13.