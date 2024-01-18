Parliament security breach case: Delhi court denies bail to Neelam Azad

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Neelam Azad, an accused in the Parliament security breach case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur denied bail to Azad, saying it would not be right to grant her relief at this stage.

The court had on Saturday sent all the accused in the case, including Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde and Mahesh Kumawat, to judicial custody after they were produced before it on expiry of their police remand.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, two persons — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused — Amol Shinde and Azad — also sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting “tanashahi nahi chalegi” outside Parliament premises.

The four were arrested from the spot, while Jha and Kumawat were apprehended for their alleged involvement in the incident later.