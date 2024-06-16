Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju meets Congress chief Kharge

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday, a week ahead of the first session of the new Lok Sabha.

Rijiju met Kharge at the Congress chief’s 10, Rajaji Marg residence in what was said to be a courtesy call.

Assuming charge of the ministry last week, Rijiju had said there was no need for the government or the opposition to pull each other down on the basis of numerical strength and asserted that he would reach out to everyone for smooth functioning of Parliament.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin on June 24 during which new members of the Lower House will take oath and the speaker elected.

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27 and is likely to outline the new government’s roadmap for the next five years.

The session will conclude on July 3.

The first three days of the session will see the newly-elected MPs taking oath and electing the speaker of the Lower House.

Both Houses of Parliament are expected to reconvene in the third week of July for the presentation of the Union Budget.