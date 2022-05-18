Participation of Saudi women in economic activities highest in history

Riyadh: The participation of Saudi women in economic activities reached the highest level in the history of the Kingdom at 35.6%, local media reported.

Abdullah bin Nasser Abu Thanin, Deputy Minister of Human Resources and Social Development for the Labor Sector said on Tuesday, during the first scientific conference for labour market research, studies, and indicators.

Nasser Abu Thanin pointed out that, the overall economic participation rate of Saudi citizens has risen to 51.5%, noting that the number of Saudis working in the private sector has exceeded two million men and women.

Also Read Saudi Arabia witnesses spike in women in tech startup than Europe: Report

He further said that the Saudi labour market is currently witnessing strategic reforms that include eight pivotal areas and 25 development initiatives. “The labor market strategy focuses on adopting occupational standards for more than 200 professions and establishing skills councils for key economic sectors to help plan jobs and set standards for skills,” he added.

أبرز ما قاله معالي نائب وزير الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية لقطاع العمل د. عبدالله بن ناصر أبوثنين في المؤتمر العلمي الأول لبحوث ودراسات ومؤشرات سوق العمل. https://t.co/cUNaYS2Byj pic.twitter.com/IFpaGLkQvR — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية (@HRSD_SA) May 17, 2022

For decades, Saudi Arabia had one of the lowest rates of female labour force participation in the world. The Middle-East region has always lagged behind the rest of the world when it comes to women and the job market.

In recent years, the participation of Saudi women has increased from 20% in late 2018 to 33% by the end of 2020.

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman plans to change economic and social rules as part of his vision 2030 plan to diversify the country’s economy.

The country in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women, including ensuring that women can drive cars, and enter playgroups, and stadiums. The recent reforms have also ensured that women are able to pursue occupations that were previously accessible only to men.