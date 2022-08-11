Partition of India was ‘a horror of unimaginable scale’, says MANUU VC Hasan

The University holds a seminar on Depiction of Partition in Urdu Literature. Participants recount the stories written by Kishan Chandra and Qurratul Ain Hyder

Hyderabad: Partition of India was ‘definitely a horror of unimaginable scale’ as it was not just a partition of the country but a partition of the families, relations, and friendship. And often when people leave the country they face many difficulties and strange situations.

These views were expressed on Thursday by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) at the inaugural ceremony of a daylong national seminar Depiction of Partition in Urdu Literature.

The Department of Sociology in collaboration with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, (Janpada Division – Ministry of Culture, Government of India) organized the seminar to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ and to celebrate India’s 75 years of Independence under the programme of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prof. Hasan said that in Urdu literature tremendous work has been created on the horrors of partition in the form of short stories, novels, and poetry.

Earlier, Prof. P. H. Mohammad, Head, Department of Sociology and Convener gave a brief introduction on the seminar and Dr. Md. Ehtesham Akhtar, Guest Faculty & Co-convener Seminar welcomed the guests.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohd. Mahmood, Dean, School of Education & Training and Dr. Danish Moin, Head, Department of History chaired the sessions. Prof. Mohd. Naseemuddin Farees, Former Dean, School of Languages, Linguistics & Indology, MANUU spoke on Partition with reference to Krishan Chander whereas Prof. Shagufta Shaheen, Head, Department of English presented a paper on “Depiction of Partition in Qurratul Ain Hyder’s works”. In another session, Dr. K. M. Ziyauddin, Assistant Professor spoke on “Experiences of partition as social & cultural separation” and Dr. Md. Ehtesham Akhtar spoke about “Maulana Abul Kalam Azad on Partition: With Reference to his writings in Urdu.”