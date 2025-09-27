Parts of Hyderabad to face power cuts on Saturday

Hyderabad: People in most areas of the city will experience power cuts on Saturday, September 27, as the electricity department has announced planned outages for maintenance and repair activities in different divisions.

As per the officials, supply will be shut off in the Azamabad division in stages, with Azamabad, Ramnagar, and Nallakunta regions remaining without electricity between 10 am and 10:30 am, reported ABN.

Supply will be cut off in the YMCA area between 11 am and 11:30 am, Parshigutta between 11 am and 1 pm, Osmania Feeder between 12 pm and 12:30 pm, Bathukammakunta between 2 pm and 5 pm, and Harrajpenta between 5 pm and 7 pm.

In Kapra, the power supply will be cut off in Jawaharnagar, Raghavendranagar, Kasturbanagar, Vasant Vihar Colony, Krishnaveni Nagar, and APIIC Colony under the Jawaharnagar feeder from 10:30 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, Krishnanagar Road No. 1, 2, Mangapuram Colony, and Bhakshiguda areas under the Krishnanagar feeder will be put out of power from 2 pm to 5 pm. Meerpet Tirumalanagar and New Srinagar Colony under the Meerpet feeder will lose supply from 10:30 am to 11 am.

In Uppal, the supply will be interrupted in New Hemanagar, New Ramnagar, Shakti Gym areas, Adarsh Nagar, Kumarikunta, West Balaji Hills, McDowells Colony, and Padmavati Colony under Brindavan Colony feeder from 11 am to 2 pm.

Dwarka Nagar, Keshav Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Anjaneya Nagar, and Udayalakshmi Nagar under the Anjaneya feeder will also have a brief outage from 3 pm to 3:30 pm.

Along with this, supply will be suspended in Jamai Osmania, Ambernagar, Lalitanagar, and a part of Adikmet under the Jamai Osmania feeder from 12 noon to 1 pm.

The authorities have requested the people in the affected area to arrange for alternate supplies and cooperate with the staff as the maintenance work is being undertaken to improve the electricity network.