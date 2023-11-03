‘Party whose warranty has expired’: KTR’s dig at Congress

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao attacked the Congress party by terming it “a party whose warranty has expired” and said that if people vote for Congress, chaos is guaranteed.

KT Rama Rao said, “Who will talk about the guarantees of a party which does not have its own guarantee, where 11 people are candidates for the CM post and where there is no guarantee that who will become the CM or fulfil promises, a party whose warranty has expired.”

“In Karnataka, DK Shivakumar & Siddaramaiah are fighting for the CM post to this day. Congress party gives a guarantee of just one thing – chaos. If people vote for Congress, chaos is guaranteed, changing the CM in 6 months is guaranteed, power crisis is guaranteed and failure of communal harmony is guaranteed.” he added.

KTR said that Telangana voters do not trust the Congress enough to to vote for them.

KT Rama Rao said, “Congress is a party that people have watched and tested very closely. People have thrown them out after thinking it through. So, I don’t think Congress has any hopes here. I don’t think anyone in Telangana will trust Congress again.

“KT Rama Rao also hit out to Rahul Gandhi and said that people are not coming to listen to Rahul Gandhi.

He said “As far as Kaleshwaram is concerned, it is beyond the understanding of Rahul Gandhi. He is naive, the world calls him ‘pappu’. He has to learn a lot. He just reads out a script. Otherwise, Kaleshwaram is beyond his understanding…I don’t expect him to understand the biggest lift irrigation project in the world.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s entire district (public) meetings do not have even that many people coming to it as many as the number of people coming to our constituency (public) meetings,” he added.

“If a party that is involved in corruption lectures on corruption today, it is hilarious. The biggest thing is that the Telangana Congress president chosen by him is a fraud…If such people preach about corruption, people will laugh.” said KTR.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao of “looting” the people of Telangana adding that KCR and his family are using the Kaleshwaram Project as their “personal ATM”.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme while addressing a ‘Mahila Sadassu’ in Ambatpally village in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi said, “Rs 1 lakh crore was stolen from the people of Telangana here. Nobody here benefitted from it. Our workers are right that the Kaleshwaram project is BRS’s ATM but change it to ‘Kaleshwaram is KCR’s ATM, it is his family’s ATM.”

The state is going to polls on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling BRS, Congress, and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.