Pasmanda Muslims neglected for long: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi: Asserting that Pasmanda Muslims were neglected for a long time, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s work for the OBC community should be welcomed.

The BJP leader’s remarks came after PM Modi in Bhopal on Tuesday spoke of the plight of Pasmanda Muslims and Muslim women while addressing party workers under the BJP’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ campaign in the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

“Pasmanda Muslims have become a victim of politics. Some people are using the politics of appeasement to break the country. The BJP cadre should go and explain this to the Muslims and educate them so that they do not fall victim to such politics,” the PM said.

Taking note of it, Union minister Yadav said that the opposition, who fight for the Other Backward Class (OBC) votes, never spoke, for Pasmanda Muslims’ justice. “It should have been done to all,” he told ANI.

Retorting to the opposition’s allegations that the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre is trying to divide Muslims in the name of Pasmanda Muslims, Yadav said, “What’s the point of dividing in this, when OBCs were identified in the country? During Mandal Commission, they (Pasmanda Muslims) were identified on the basis of occupation.”

Batting for social justice, he said that the poor and extremely backward communities in the country should get their rights.

“The government should reach everyone, development should reach everyone, and everyone has the right to live life with dignity, a resolution has been taken about the exploited and deprived, and Prime Minister Modi has tried to change their lives in the last 9 years,” the Union minister said.

He went on to add, “Rather, it should be understood whatever he (PM Modi) has done for the OBC community. The Pasmanda community also comes under it (OBC). The topic that has been raised for Pasmanda Muslims during the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi, should be welcomed. Why is the question being raised in this?”