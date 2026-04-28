Passenger held with ganja worth Rs 2.15 crore at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: A total of 6.15 kg hydroponic weed worth Rs 2.15 crore in the illicit market has been seized at the airport here, and a passenger was arrested in this connection, Customs officials said on Tuesday, April 28.

In a major crackdown on international drug trafficking at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), officers of the Air Intelligence Unit, Customs Hyderabad, based on specific intelligence given by DRI, intercepted one Indian passenger arriving from Bangkok on Monday, an official release said.

Upon examination of his baggage, 16 sealed packets containing a green leafy substance were recovered.

The substance tested positive for hydroponic ganja, a narcotic drug covered under the NDPS Act 1985, it said.

The net weight of the contraband was 6.15 kg, worth Rs 2.15 crore in the illicit market, and subsequently, it was seized as per the procedure, and the passenger was arrested.