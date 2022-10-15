Passenger travelling from Hyderabad with SR 1 lakh held at airport

Hyderabad: The CISF (Crime and Intelligence wing of CISF ASG) at RGIA Hyderabad on Saturday detected foreign currencies on the basis of profiling from a passenger.

Younes Mohammed Khan of Hyderabad who was bound to fly to Sharjah via Indigo Airlines was detained and upon search the CISF authorities detected Saudi Arabia Riyal 200 notes x 500 denomination whose value is 21.93 lakh rupees were wrapped in polythene cover, concealed in cloths and kept in the hand bag.

The foreign currency and his belongings have been handed over to Custom In charge, Air Intelligence, GI Airport Customs for further necessary action.