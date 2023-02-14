Passport offices asked to prioritise Haj pilgrims’ applications

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, directed passport offices across the country to accord high priority to applications of prospective Haj pilgrims and ensure timely issuance of passports. The process will be done upon completion of requisite documentation, police verification and other formalities.

A circular issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, stated that the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, has informed that the process for inviting online Haj applications for Haj 2023 has begun.

They have further stated that this year the country has received a quota of 1, 75,025 for Indian pilgrims. But like in the previous years, only those pilgrims who have machine readable Indian passports will be eligible to apply, the circular stated.

Since applications for Haj 2023 are expected to be on a larger scale, it is likely that the regional passport offices will receive a number of applications for renewal or issue of new passports.

“It is anticipated that there could be a last minute rush for submission of passport applications by intending pilgrims. All passport offices are therefore requested to extend requisite assistance to prospective Haj applicants by means of nominating a nodal officer, opening of facilitation counters, reserving appointment slots for such applicants, and attending to request/ grievances petitions received from such citizens in a prompt manner,” the circular further read.