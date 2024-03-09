Past Blast: SRK’s comments on stage once left Katrina Kaif angry

Mumbai: Katrina Kaif, the stunning Bollywood actress, has graced the silver screen with her beauty, talent, and charisma. Her journey in the film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. However, there was a moment during the promotion of Jab Tak Hai Jaan that left her feeling upset and disappointed.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan, directed and produced by the legendary Yash Chopra, featured Katrina Kaif alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The trio was busy promoting the film, and during one of the promotional events, SRK was asked to share his thoughts about both leading ladies.

During Jab Tak Hai Jaan promotions.

SRK’s Words

When it came to describing Anushka Sharma, SRK used a whopping 25 words to praise her. He expressed his admiration for Anushka and spoke about her with warmth and enthusiasm. But when it was time to say a few words about Katrina, King Khan chose just one word: ‘gentle.’

Katrina Kaif’s Reaction

Katrina Kaif was visibly taken aback by King Khan’s comment. She felt that the term “gentle” didn’t do justice to her acting prowess, talent, looks, or her overall career. So, when she had the chance to express her feelings, she didn’t hold back.

Katrina’s Response

Katrina addressed the audience and Shah Rukh directly. She said, “I think let’s be fair. Shah Rukh used just one word ‘gentle’ to describe me, which has absolutely no relationship to my acting, talent, looks, or career. He used 25 words to describe Anushka. So how was the experience (of working with him)..hmm.. it was good, it was good.”

SRK tried to interrupt, but Katrina continued, “You seriously disappointed me (by saying) gentle? I mean, that is one step below hard work. Hard-working is generic. It does not speak about you knowing exactly what you do. Gentle is what..”

SRK’s Reply

Caught off guard, Shah Rukh Khan attempted to cover up the situation. He praised Katrina further, saying, “Of my 20 years of work, this has been the most wonderful experience working with an actress. Which is you (SRK pointed towards Katrina). Anushka is also…”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was recently seen in Merry Christmas along with Vijay Sethupati. Her upcoming movie Chandu Champion opposite Kartik Aaryan directed by Kabir Khan scheduled to release on 14th June 2024.

And the other side SRK has multiple projects in hand. He will be working with his daughter in the KING movie directed by Sunjoy Ghosh, followed by Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.