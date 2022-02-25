Past Blast: When Saroj Khan slapped Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: Saroj Khan, who passed away in July 2020, was undoubtedly one of the most loved choreographers of Bollywood. Fondly called as ‘Masterji’, she was known for her brilliant work in the film industry. she gave us some iconic signature steps in hit songs like Tamma Tamma, Ek Do Teen, Kaate Nahi Katte, Hawa Hawai, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Chane Ke Khet and many more.

From Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit to Sara Ali Khan, Saroj Khan has worked with with almost every actor of Bollywood. In today’s ‘Flashback Friday’ section, let’s go down the memory lane and recall one sweet incident between Saroj Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

In one his old interviews with Telegraph, SRK had opened up about his close bond with Saroj as they worked together in several films in the late 90s and early 2000s. The Pathan actor had said that Saroj slapped her lovingly when the actor said, he is tired of too much work. “I remember, in my early days, I was after working with Sarojji. In those days, I would work three shifts and would be like this (leans back on his chair and sticks his tongue out),” the actor told.

Shah Rukh Khan and Saroj Khan (Twitter)

Continuing the story, the Badshah of Bollywood said, “I told her, ‘Sarojji, itna kaam hai, thak gaya hoon (Sarojji, I am too tired, there is too much work)’. She would be very motherly towards me and she slapped me on the cheek, pyaar se (lovingly), and said, ‘Kabhi yeh mat kehna ki zyada kaam hai’ (Never complain about having too much work). In this area of work, there is never too much work. I just feel fortunate that I have so much to choose from. So, no pressure.”

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 in Mumbai after suffering due to various health issues. She was diabetic and also had a heart problem and obesity issue.

Shah Rukh paid tribute to Saroj with a tweet. “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring persona i have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Pathan starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.