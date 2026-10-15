Past rivalry leads to shooting near Bengaluru’s NICE Road

Bengaluru: A dispute dating back nearly a year allegedly culminated in a shooting near the NICE Road flyover at Pillaganahalli in Bengaluru, where real estate businessman Sampangi reportedly fired three rounds at Srinivas, also known as Mental Seena, on the evening of Wednesday, October 14.

Srinivas suffered bullet injuries to his leg and was rushed to a private hospital. The Konanakunte police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

Police sources said Srinivas had previously worked as a driver for Sampangi. Their relationship reportedly deteriorated following a disagreement over a personal issue. Srinivas was subsequently dismissed from the job about a year ago, but the dispute between the two allegedly continued.

The disagreement had earlier led to a police complaint. Around a month ago, Sampangi approached the Konanakunte police, alleging that Srinivas had attacked him with a machete. An FIR was registered following the complaint.

The latest incident occurred when Sampangi was travelling in a car accompanied by three others. Srinivas was reportedly approaching on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by the group near the NICE Road flyover at Pillaganahalli.

During the confrontation, Sampangi allegedly used his licensed firearm to shoot Srinivas three times, with the bullets striking his leg. The injured man was taken to a private hospital, where he is receiving medical care.

The shooting has brought the long-running dispute between the two men into focus. Investigators are expected to examine the circumstances of the confrontation, the earlier complaint and the events that preceded the firing.

The Konanakunte police are probing the case. Further information about the investigation and any action against the accused is awaited. The allegations against those involved will be subject to the outcome of the police