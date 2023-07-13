Pastor, 2 others, held for attack on Bajrang Dal leader in UP

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 9:33 am IST
Pastor, 2 others, held for attack on Bajrang Dal leader in U.P
Representative Image

Bahraich: Three persons, including a pastor, have been arrested for allegedly attacking a local Bajrang Dal office-bearer.

BookMyMBBS

Dipanshu Srivastava, a ‘vibhag sanyojak’ of the Bajrang Dal, lodged an FIR at Nanpara police station alleging that when he was returning from village Kakri to Banjaria at about 10.30 pm on Tuesday, pastor Anil and others attacked him with sticks and rods.

Also Read
Video: Angered by waterlogging in village, Haryana woman ‘slaps’ JJP MLA

ASP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said that on his complaint an FIR was registered against Anil, Ram Narain, Rohit Maurya and three others.

MS Education Academy

They were arrested on Wednesday and further investigations in the matter are underway.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 9:33 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button