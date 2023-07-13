Video: Angered by waterlogging in village, Haryana woman ‘slaps’ JJP MLA

JJP is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Haryana

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th July 2023 8:37 am IST
Haryana woman
Haryana woman 'slaps' JJP MLA [Image: Twitter]

Kaithal: JJP MLA Ishwar Singh was allegedly slapped by a woman on Wednesday when he was taking stock of the flood situation in his constituency, the purported video of which has become widely circulated on social media.

The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) is part of the BJP-led ruling alliance in Haryana.

The woman was ostensibly enraged over the flood situation at the Bhatia village in Singh’s Ghula constituency due to overflowing of the Ghaggar river.

When contacted, Singh said he had gone to take stock of the situation but the woman and some other people, angered by waterlogging in their village caused by the breach of a ‘bundh (small dam)’, accosted him.

“The woman said that had I wanted, the ‘bundh’ would not have breached. Though I explained to her that it was a natural calamity and there had been heavy rain during the past few days,” Singh said.

Singh, however, said he has not asked for any action to be taken against the woman.

“I don’t want any action (to be taken) for what she did,” he said.

Several villages in Punjab and Haryana have been affected by the overflowing Ghaggar river after the recent downpour.

Relief measures are underway on a war footing in the two states as many parts remained flooded following incessant rainfall in the region.

