Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy denies defection to Congress in SC affidavit

Hyderabad: Gudem Mahipal Reddy, the MLA from Patancheru, told the Supreme Court that he has never changed parties and has always remained a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court in response to notices issued regarding a petition filed by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) urging the Telangana Speaker to expedite decisions on disqualification petitions against defected MLAs.

In his affidavit, Reddy stated, “Since the day I was elected to the Assembly, I have continued as a member of BRS. On July 15, 2024, I met chief minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in a personal capacity, and there was no political motive or intention to change parties. However, this meeting was sensationalized by the media, leading to false claims that I had left BRS for Congress.”

Also Read Hyderabad: BRS MLA who defected to Congress meets KCR

He emphasized that these reports created a perception that he had defected from his party. Following this, a fellow BRS member filed a petition with the Telangana Assembly Speaker on July 16, 2024, seeking to declare him disqualified as an MLA.

Reddy pointed out that proceedings based on this petition have already commenced and are now part of the ongoing writ petition in the Supreme Court.

He claimed that he had never abandoned BRS or joined another party and therefore questioned the validity of any disqualification request against him.