Pathaan: Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its "rectification".

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th December 2022 11:15 am IST
Pathaan
Pathaan [YouTube]

Muzaffarpur: A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for “hurting religious sentiments” of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’.

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3.

“The song ‘Besharam Rang’ of the film ‘Pathaan’ is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community,” Ojha later told reporters.

Also Read
‘Ban Pathaan’: After MP and UP, now Maha BJP MLA calls movie insulting to Hindutva

The film has courted controversy in some parts of the country after the song was released, with protests being held over the content in it.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its “rectification”.

Effigies of the actors have also been set on fire at a few places, including in Indore.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button