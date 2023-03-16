‘Pathaan’ completes fifty days in theatres, still playing in 20 countries

Mumbai: Shah Rukh starrer ‘Pathaan’ completed 50 glorious days in theatres on Wednesday.

“‘PATHAAN’ 50 DAYS… STILL PLAYING IN 20 COUNTRIES… #Pathaan celebrates 50 days at cinemas today… Being screened at 800 cinemas in #India and 135 cinemas across international markets,” trade analyst Taran Adarsh said in a tweet.

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani shared the same post with folded hand emojis.

The film infused a new lease of life into the pandemic-stricken hindi film industry which has seen back-to-back flops last year.

The film has emerged as the highest grossing hindi film of all time, breaking the record of ‘Bahubali 2.’ ‘Pathaan’ raked 528.29 crores rupees while ‘Bahubali 2’ minted 510.99 crore rupees.

Shah Rukh Khan recently posted on Twitter, “”ITS NOT THE BUSINESS….ITS STRICTLY PERSONAL”. Making ppl smile & entertaining them is our business & if we don’t take it personally….it will never fly. Thanks to all who gave Pathaan love & all who worked on the film & proved ki mehnat lagan aur bharosa abhi Zinda Hai.Jai Hind.”

Released on January 25, ‘Pathaan’ also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana among others.

Meanwhile, SRK will be next seen in director Atlee’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Jawan’ and he has also director Rajkumar Hirani’s next ‘Dunki’ opposite Taapsee Pannu in his kitty.