‘Pati Dev’, ‘Piger Droff’: Disha Patani’s ‘PD’ tattoo sparks funny reactions

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, currently making waves with her sizzling appearance in the Prabhas starrer “Kalki 2898 AD,” has set the internet ablaze with her new tattoo. On Monday, a photo of Disha flaunting her forearm tattoo went viral on Reddit, stirring up a storm of speculation among netizens.

The tattoo in question features the initials “PD,” which left fans buzzing with curiosity. Many wondered if the tattoo had a connection to her “Kalki 2898 AD” co-star Prabhas, while others speculated it might simply be her name’s initials reversed (Disha Patani – PD).

Reddit was abuzz with hilarious comments, adding to the interesting and fun comments surrounding the tattoo.

In the viral photo, Disha looked stunning in a powder blue crop top paired with white pants. She accessorized her chic look with black sunglasses and a stylish white bag, exuding effortless glamour.

In “Kalki 2898 AD,” Disha portrays the character Roxie, who is in love with Bhairava, played by Prabhas. The storyline takes an intense turn when Roxie gets a 70-day contract to work inside a high-security complex. Chaos ensues when Bhairava breaches the facility after stealing one of the complex owner’s cars and gatecrashing a party.

The film features an illustrious star cast, including veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, veteran Tamil cinema icon Kamal Haasan, Telugu superstar Prabhas, and Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone.It crossed the Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office on Monday, having collected around Rs 625 crore globally.