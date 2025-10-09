Patiala court rejects anticipatory bail plea of fugitive AAP MLA booked for rape

A public prosecutor opposed the bail plea of the Sanaur MLA, citing that Pathanmajra has been absconding for more than a month now.

Patiala: A local court on Thursday rejected an anticipatory bail plea filed by AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who has been on the run since September 2 after being booked in a rape case.

Pathanmajra, a first-time MLA, escaped police custody when Punjab Police went to Karnal in Haryana to arrest him in the rape case.

Police claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator’s supporters after a team went to arrest him at Dabri village in Karnal district, where the MLA was at the residence of one his relatives.

However, Pathanmajra denied the claims of firing at cops and said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a “fake encounter”.

Police registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station here on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.

The case followed a complaint filed by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as divorced, entered into a relationship with her, and later tied the knot with her in 2021 despite already being married.

She accused Pathanmajra of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending “obscene” material to her.

Though police conducted raids at many places to arrest Pathanmajra, he continues to remain at large.

On September 17, the AAP appointed Ranjodh Singh Hadana as in-charge of the Sanaur Assembly constituency.

On September 27, Pathanmajra released a video from an undisclosed location, blaming AAP MLAs and farmer unions for not standing by him.

