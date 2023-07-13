Patna Police lathi-charge protesting BJP leaders; 1 killed

Patna: A BJP leader of Bihar’s Jehanabad district was killed on Thursday when police used lathi charge to disperse the party workers protesting against the domicile policy of teachers’ recruitment in the state.

The Patna Police initiated a brutal lathi-charge on the protesting BJP leaders at Dak Bungalow Chowk on Thursday in which more than two dozen leaders, including MPs and MLAs sustained injuries.

A BJP leader in Patna, Bihar, succumbed to injuries sustained during a police lathi-charge.



Vijay Kumar Singh, the BJP State Secretary from Jehanabad, was admitted to PMCH for treatment after being injured during the 'Vidhan Sabha march'. pic.twitter.com/kewq8Rvr2R — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) July 13, 2023

The BJP leaders were participating in a pre-scheduled protest march on the issues like domicile policy of teachers recruitment, the resignation demand of Tejashwi Yadav, the no FIR in Aguwani Ghat Khagaria bridge collapse, etc.

As per the route, they marched from historic Gandhi Maidan to Vidhan Sabha and when they reached Dak Bunglow Chowk, a large number of police force deployed there did not allow them to go further towards the Income Tax roundabout, Veerchand Patel Path and Vidhan Sabha.

Patna Police then initiated a lathi-charge on the protesters that included Maharajganj MP Janardan Singh Sigriwal, Vijay Kumar Sinha, Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, and women leaders.

“I was informing the cops that I am an MP, but they did not listen and brutally launched an assault on me and others.

“We were doing a peaceful protest from Gandhi Maidan to Vidhan Sabha, but the Nitish Kumar government intentionally beat us,” Sigriwal said.

Nikhil Anand, the national general secretary, was another leader, who was beaten by the police.

He said: “It is a non democratic act of Nitish Kumar government. Brutal assault like this cannot be justified. We are not terrorists. We were just doing a protest march.”

A large number of women leaders like Nivedita Singh, Gunjan Singh were also injured in this police action. They were admitted to various hospitals.

The deceased sustained injuries on his head and chest and died during treatment in a hospital.

Confirming Singh’s death, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Vijay Kumar Singh, the general secretary of our party’s Jehanabad district was assaulted so severely that he sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Tara nursing home where he succumbed during the treatment. After his death, he was taken to PMCH.”

A large number of women party workers were also injured in the attack, he added.

“Singh’s sacrifice will not go in vain, we will take this fight to a logical conclusion,” Modi said.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Vijay Kumar Sinha said, “Nitish Kumar government initiated lathi-charge to prevent us from going to Vidhan Sabha. We will give notice to the Bihar government for breach of privilege in the House.