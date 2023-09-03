Patnaik announces Rs 5-cr assistance for rain-hit Himachal Pradesh

Writing a letter to his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Patnaik expressed concern over the distress of people and loss of property.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 3rd September 2023 9:01 am IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced an assistance of Rs 5 crore for rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh.

The state has recently been hit by incessant rains, causing massive loss of life and property. The assistance will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, a statement issued by the CMO said.

“My government and the people of Odisha stand firmly by the people of Himachal at this hour of crisis,” Patnaik said.

