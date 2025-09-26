Hyderabad: After the disappointing run of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, all eyes were on Pawan Kalyan’s most anticipated film, They Call Him OG. The hype was massive from the start, with fans eagerly waiting to see the star in a full-blown action entertainer. Living up to the expectations, OG stormed into cinemas worldwide and delivered a record-breaking opening, becoming the biggest box office hit of Pawan Kalyan’s career.

Box Office Numbers on Day 1

OG had a monstrous start in the Telugu states, collecting a gross of more than Rs. 140 crore and a share of Rs. 88.45 crore. This alone made it the third-biggest opener in Telugu cinema.

Theatrical rights were valued at Rs. 180 crore, and nearly half of the investment was recovered on day one.

The film also set overseas screens on fire. With paid premieres in the US contributing around Rs. 26 crore, the total overseas opening was close to Rs. 50 crore. By the end of the first day, OG collected Rs. 154 crore worldwide.

Records and History Created

With its massive debut, OG entered the list of the top 10 biggest openers in Indian cinema. The film collected Rs. 91 crore net in India, including paid previews. It went past the opening day numbers of recent blockbusters like Animal (Rs. 116 crore), Jawan (Rs. 128 crore), Leo (Rs. 143 crore), and Coolie (Rs. 153 crore).

OG is now chasing the numbers of Salaar (Rs. 158 crore) and KGF Chapter 2 (Rs. 159 crore). Though still behind the top three record holders (Pushpa 2, RRR, and Baahubali 2), Pawan Kalyan has scored the biggest opener of his career, rewriting his box office history in style.