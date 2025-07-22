Pawan Kalyan calls for deeper understanding of Hindu customs in temple management

Mumbai: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan has called for a deeper understanding of Hindu customs and traditions in the management of temples.

When asked about the management of Hindu temples and the preservation of religious practices, the politician emphasized the importance of cultural understanding and sensitivity. He noted that those who are unfamiliar with Hindu traditions may unintentionally hurt religious sentiments, especially when placed in administrative roles within temple institutions.

Speaking to IANS, Pawan Kalyan shared, “There is no such thing, you have to understand; only it is because, do you apply my question? If someone asks me, it is not inclusive; it is like some kind of discrimination is there. I would like to ask you only one question. Would you allow certain non-religious people, people of non-African religion, would you allow them to come here and speak to me? The reason is, if you don’t understand its basics, you don’t know what to use regularly, you don’t wear a mask, you have to wash your face, you have to wash your hands, and that’s a fact not for you, who doesn’t want to be referred to as a Muslim.”

Also Read Mobile phones recovered from prisoners in Kadapa jail; five officials suspended

“So, people who don’t understand the Hindu customs, why should they be with the Hindus? And it is not discrimination; It is not the right movement. The problem with, especially in India, the government’s department is controlled by the government, and he and the government employee can be a part of the government. So, there is no religious discrimination in the government.”

Pawan also raised concerns about government-appointed individuals in religious departments who may lack the necessary knowledge or reverence for the customs they are expected to uphold. “The same people who are posted as Hindu as part of the job, definitely they don’t understand the Indian society, and they might hurt certain sentiments of themselves, and I don’t find any mistake in that. It is respecting the demands of the people.”

The way Hindu temples are managed in India has been a topic of ongoing debate in the last few years. There has been demand from Hindus to abolish government control of the temples, as they believe too much control by the state takes away the right of Hindu communities to manage their religious places independently, affecting their freedom to practice and preserve their traditions.