Pawan Kalyan dares Jagan to stop him from entering AP Assembly

Amaravati: Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, who lost from both the Assembly seats he contested in Andhra Pradesh in 2019 elections, is determined to enter the House this time as he dared Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to stop him.

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader launched his much-awaited yatra on his special campaign vehicle ‘Varahi’ on Wednesday from Annavaram in Kakinada district and addressed the first public gathering at Kathipudi Junction in Prathipadu constituency in East Godavari district.

Pawan’s Varahi Vijaya Yatra added to the political heat and dust in the state, where Assembly elections are due along with Lok Sabha polls next year.

Amid the talk of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) advancing the polls, BJP national president J. P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah last week addressed public meetings in Tirupati and Visakhapatnam respectively.

The BJP leaders launched an all-out attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy government, dubbing it the most corrupt government. The public meetings by Nadda and Shah came close on the heels of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with them in Delhi to discuss reviving their alliance.

Now Pawan Kalyan, an ally of BJP who is keen to see a grand alliance against YSRCP, has also hit the streets raising the political pitch.

The actor had a disastrous electoral debut in 2019 as he lost from both Gajuwaka and Bhimavaram constituencies. His party, which contested the polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Left parties, could win a single seat in the 175-member Assembly. As the lone MLA defected to YSR Congress a few months after the elections, JSP has no representation in the House.

However, the popular actor is now confident of entering the Assembly. “This time, I will enter the Assembly and I will see who stops me,” he said while daring Jagan’s party to stop him if it can.

On the challenge thrown by YSRCP to contest alone, the JSP leader said whether he contests alone or in alliance with others, his entry into Assembly was certain.

Pawan is still not sure if the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance against YSRCP will materialize but with the launch of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra, he has begun the preparations on his own.

He predicted that Assembly elections would be held in November-December this year in Andhra Pradesh along the polls in neighbouring Telangana.

Pawan, who already announced that Jana Sena will contest a limited number of seats in Telangana, also made it clear that he will contest the election in Andhra Pradesh. He is ready to adopt any strategy to enter the Assembly.

He reiterated that his top most priority is to free Andhra Pradesh from the clutches of the YSR Congress.

Pawan Kalyan also stated that he is ready to accept the post of Chief Minister. “If people make me the Chief Minister, I will humbly accept it,” he said.

He went all out to attack Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy over corruption and misrule. Referring to the murder of former minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy, he remarked that Jagan had his uncle’s blood on his hands.

The JSP leader alleged that Jagan looted public money and gave pittance to people in the name of welfare. He promised that if voted to power the JSP will focus on wealth creation and welfare equally.

“The JSP takes inspiration from Che Guvera, Bhagat Singh, Nethaji Subas Chandra Bose, Dr BR Ambedkar. We are determined to ensure a social change for the development of Andhra Pradesh,” he said appealing to people to give his party a chance.

Opposing Jagan’s plans for trifurcation of state capital, Pawan Kalyan promised that Amaravati will be the only state capital.

Pawan’s yatra will continue till June 23. He will be addressing public meetings at Pithapuram, Kakinada, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram and Narsapuram.