Pawan Kalyan lands in Hyderabad with son after Singapore fire

Hyderabad: Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan came back to Hyderabad on April 12 with his wife Anna Lezhneva and son Mark Shankar. A video of Pawan carrying Mark in his arms at the airport has gone viral. It showed a father’s deep love and care after a tough week.

Fire Accident in Singapore

On April 8, a fire broke out at Mark’s school in Singapore. He got small burns and had trouble breathing because of smoke. He was taken to the hospital and got the treatment he needed. Pawan flew to Singapore immediately after hearing the news.

Support and Prayers

Many people showed support for the family. Pawan Kalyan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Embassy in Singapore for helping quickly. He also thanked his fans, party members, film industry friends, and others who sent prayers and messages.

Mark’s Health and What’s Next

Mark is now recovering well at home. Pawan Kalyan will soon return to his political work and also continue shooting for his film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is set to release on May 9, 2025.