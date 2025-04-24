Pawan Kalyan sets a new record as highest paid Tollywood actor

Hyderabad: It’s been years since Telugu fans saw Pawan Kalyan in theatres. Once a regular face on the big screen, the Powerstar has been fully involved in politics, serving as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His political duties have delayed his movies, creating pressure on producers who’ve invested crores.

With multiple films stuck, producers have been waiting for Pawan to return to sets. Finally, he has taken a step forward. He recently met with the producers of his three pending movies and promised to give dates to complete them soon.

Record-Breaking Deal for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

In a major surprise, Pawan Kalyan is being paid Rs. 170 crore for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. This is the highest amount ever paid to a Telugu actor for a non-Pan India film. It proves the massive faith producers have in his box office power, even after his long gap from cinema.

What’s the Plan?

Pawan has three films to finish:

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) – To be completed in May

– To be completed in May OG – Shooting planned for June

– Shooting planned for June Ustaad Bhagat Singh – Shooting to begin in July

Producers like AM Ratnam, DVV Danayya, and Mythri Movie Makers are relieved as Pawan gave clarity on his schedule.

Though politics is his focus now, Pawan hasn’t forgotten his cinema roots. With this clear timeline and record-breaking deal, fans are excited. If reports are true, Ustaad Bhagat Singh could be his final film—making this comeback even more special.