Pawan Kalyan shares an update on his viral divorce reports

Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan, the Janasena party’s chief, has been actively engaged in his Varahi yatra, a political tour in Andhra Pradesh, which has kept him occupied and temporarily halted his film shoots.

Recent rumours of a divorce between Pawan and his wife Anna Lezhneva have circulated, attracting the attention of gossip mongers and even politicians. The speculations started after Anna was not seen with the superstar at his family events recently.

However, the couple put an end to these rumours by attending a puja ceremony together at their Hyderabad home. The couple’s picture went viral, spreading across social media platforms and eliciting an outpouring of love from Pawan Kalyan’s devoted fanbase.

The pooja ceremony took place after the first phase of the Varahi yatra was completed successfully, as planned. Anna Lezhneva was seen wearing traditional attire and attending the ceremony with her husband, Pawan Kalyan. The photograph of the couple together served as a strong refutation to the unfounded claims of their separation, gaining widespread attention and putting the gossip surrounding their relationship to rest.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva got married in December 2013 in an intimate ceremony. The two are parents to daughter Polena Anjana Pawanova and son Mark Shankar Pawanovich.