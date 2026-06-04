Pawan Kalyan to decide party’s Rajya Sabha candidate soon

Andhra Pradesh: Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan will soon decide candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

At a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coordination meeting, four seats have been allotted from the state. Jana Sena Party has been provided with one seat.

In the 2024 General Elections, the NDA requested Pawan Kalyan’s party to give up one Lok Sabha seat. “As part of this agreement, it was decided that three Rajya Sabha seats arising from Andhra Pradesh between 2024 and 2029 would be allocated to Jana Sena,” read an official press release.