Pawan Kalyan warns Jagan government against targeting farmers

Amaravati: Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan on Thursday warned Andhra Pradesh’s YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government that filing police cases against farmers will have serious consequences.

The actor-politician alleged that farmers who are going to submit memorandums to the government officials are being arrested.

He also slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government for failing to timely procure paddy from farmers.

Pawan said his party would continue its fight till justice is done to all farmers. He said that his JSP would not keep quiet if cases are booked against farmers who are approaching officials with their problems.

Addressing the media after inaugurating the JSP’s Godavari region office building in Rajamahendravaram, he said the government was not proactive in addressing the problem of farmers.

“The government is acting only when they resort to protests seeking justice,” he said.

Also Read Welfare of workers is goal of our govt: Andhra CM Jagan

Pawan said the government’s response to the farmers: problems following unseasonal rains was poor.

He alleged that right from the Chief Minister to the Agriculture Minister, and the district officers, none of them planned the paddy procurement process meticulously.

“The farmers are in tears as they are struggling to get minimum support price for paddy. The government’s inability to ensure timely supply of gunny sacks has added to the woes of the farmers in the Godavari region,” he said.

The JSP leader said while he was not a full-fledged farmer but he can understand their problems.

He said farmers who held talks with him said they want Rs 25,000 as crop loan per acre at 25 paisa interest. If that is guaranteed, they are not expecting a loan waiver.

At least 25 farmers representing the Godavari region held talks with Pawan Kalyan, and narrated their struggles for crop loans, MSP, and irrigation, and marketing facilities.