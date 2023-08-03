Pawan Kalyan’s BRO kicks up storm, dance sequence leads to ruckus

Hyderabad: BRO, a Pawan Kalyan starrer Telugu film has kicked up a political row in Andhra Pradesh.

It was a dance sequence in the film that ignited a political blast leading to a war of words between the Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and actor and Jana Sena leader Prudhvi Raj.

In fact, the issue is now snowballing into a major political row between the ruling YSRCP and Jana Sena, Telugu Desam on the other side.

YSRCP Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and actor, comedian, and Jana Sena leader Prudhvi Raj are engaged in a bitter battle over the film character “Shyam Babu” and the dance sequence, which looks like a replica of the Minister’s dance during Sankranti festival.

The Minister, in colourful, attire danced along with women during the festivities which attracted wide publicity and comments from rivals.

BRO (meaning brother) film has a dance sequence performed by actor Prudhvi Raj in a similar style, earning the wrath of the Minister. Minister accused the filmmakers of trying to show him in a poor light and trying to belittle him.

Film vs Film

Furious Rambabu announced he would make a series of films on Pawan Kalyan, his multiple marriages and even doled out some titles.

Not to be outdone, Pawan Kalyan fans also announced they would also come out with films on Minister Ambati Rambabu and his escapades soon including one titled Sambarala Rambabu!

With elections in the offing, the rivalry between YSRCP and Jana Sena/Telugu Desam is all set to engulf Andhra Pradesh.

Ambati rushes to Delhi

Ambati Rambabu, who rushed to New Delhi on Thursday to discuss State irrigation-related issues with Central Ministers, told a media conference that he would welcome films on him.

Rumors were also agog that he went to complain to Central agencies on the source of funding for the film BRO, but Ambati refused to talk about it.

When told that Pawan camp too was planning films on him, he said. “I welcome it. Let Pawan Kalyan make more films about me. I reacted since I was being targeted deliberately. I will take this issue to the logical end. Chandrababu Naidu (TD supremo) who has nothing to do with the latest controversy has come out openly in support of Pawan Kalyan.”

Prudhvi Raj refutes charge

Actor Prudhvi Raj, who quit YSRCP and joined Jana Sena, refuted Rambabu’s charge. He said neither the dance sequence nor the dress he wore in the film was a copy of Ambati Rambabu’s public dance during the Sankranti festival.

“I haven’t imitated Ambati Rambabu. I don’t know him and I don’t have to imitate him. I was given a role of a wayward man who goes to clubs and runs around girls. He is not an Oscar-award actor to copy. He might be feeling I imitated his dance steps, but I don’t think so. In fact, his dance is better than mine.”

He added, “Pawan Kalyan was insulted and called names. But I didn’t belittle anyone. In fact, I did not have anyone in mind nor did I imitate anyone, least the Minister,” Prudhvi Raj told media.

Dances go viral

Actor Prudhvi Raj’s dance scene, whose screen name is Shyam Babu, and his Sankranti Festival dance has gone viral. Prudhvi’s dress looks like Rambabu in the film which led to surmise that the reel dance is the imitation of the real-life dance of the Minister.

Ambati Rambabu warns filmmakers

Upset over the film sequence depicting him, Ambati Rambabu warned filmmakers that they will have to face the music if they try to needle him unnecessarily.

“They are trying to needle me. I can also make films on Pawan Kalyan and his multiple wives. I am looking for a suitable title. We will finalise the story and star cast soon,” he said.

Film titles on Pawan Kalyan

Ambati Rambabu revealed some film titles on Pawan Kalyan including “Nitya Pelli Koduku, Pellilu Petakulu, Tali Egatali, Mudu mudlu Aru Pellililu, Bahu Bharya Praveenudu, MRO (Marriages Relations Offender) on the lines of BRO and Ayana Pellilu Enno, Poyna Cheppulu Enno.”

“The film will be released soon since elections are coming,” he disclosed.

The Minister gave a veiled threat to filmmaker and Pawan Kalyan.

“Pawan Kalyan says he is honest to the core. Why is he not revealing how much he has charged for the film and the source of funding? They are targeting me hence I have to come out in the open. Once he publicly said he charges Rs 2 crore per day. Why doesn’t he accept it,” he added.

Film producer says he has done no wrong

Viswa Prasad said he has done no wrong but refused to divulge the cost of the film, remuneration to actor Pawan Kalyan, source of funds, etc. saying he would disclose it to appropriate authorities and need not go public on the issue.

BRO film cast

BRO which has hit the screens across the Telugu States and outside is a supernatural fantasy comedy directed by Samuthirakani and a Screenplay by Trivikram Srinivas.

It is based on 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham. Bro stars Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Teja, Ketika Sharma, Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanandam, Tanikella Bharani etc. Hindi film star Urvashi Rautela makes a special appearance.

Ambati says film is a flop

Ambati Rambabu tweeted the film is a flop contrary to film makers claim that it’s a hit.

He tweeted in Telugu, “Producer ki collection nil! Package star ki packet full! (Collection zero for producer, but pocket full for package star (Pawan Kalyan).”

In another tweet, he quipped, “Gelichinodi dance Sankranti! Odinodi dance kalaratri ” (Winners dance is Sankranti and losers Kalaratri)

Pawan, YSR leader show chappals

The political fight between YSRCP and Jana Sena is nothing new. Peeved by YSRCP leaders calling him package star, a furious Pawan Kalyan displayed his slipper at a party meeting and warned YSRCP men that if they continue to call him package star he would not hesitate to thrash them with his slipper.

The comments led to a strong reaction from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who took a dig at the film star’s three marriages and called him the adopted son of TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Nani shows two chappals

YSRCP Minister Perni Nani displayed his two slippers at a press conference with a warning to Pawan Kalyan that if he shows one slipper he can show two.

The BRO episode seems unlikely to die down soon.