Pawan Kalyan’s fan Niranjan passes away battling rare disorder

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, Niranjan, the 17-year-old fan of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, passed away on Tuesday night, July 7, while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Pawan Kalyan’s visit to Niranjan’s house in Hanamkonda on June 17 was nothing short of a fairy tale for the teenager who was suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

After learning about the teenager’s wish through Jana Sena leaders in Telangana, Kalyan had visited his home and spent time with him and his family.

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During that visit, Pawan Kalyan interacted with Niranjan and also bought a pet dog for him as requested by the teenager. He also gave the boy a tablet (personal computer) and Rs 1 lakh as immediate financial assistance for his treatment.

Kalyan also offered prayers at the famous Bhadrakali temple in Warangal for Niranjan’s good health, and wrote a heartfelt note in the boy’s diary. The Deputy Chief Minister also presented Sri Venkateswara Swamy’s sacred prasadam and prayed for the teenager’s recovery.

Kalyan had also promised to take him along as a special guest for the screening of the OG-2 film whenever it is produced.

Unfortunately, Niranjan, who has been confined to his bed because of a rare genetic disorder, couldn’t survive to see that happen.

On Wednesday, heartbreaking scenes were witnessed at Niranjan’s home, where his mortal remains were kept. Actor Sonu Sood also spoke with Niranjan’s parents, Ponugoti Ramgopal and Manasa, and consoled them through a video call. He advised them to stay strong during this difficult time and assured them that he would always be ready to provide any necessary help.