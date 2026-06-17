Pawan Kalyan visits Hanumakonda teen battling genetic disorder

He offered words of encouragement and support to the teenager.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan visited Hanumakonda on Wednesday, June 17, to fulfill the wish of a 17-year-old boy suffering from a genetic disorder.

The teenager, Niranjan, had long hoped to meet his favourite actor and political leader. After coming to know about the boy’s wish, Pawan Kalyan visited his home in Hanuman Nagar, Hanumakonda.

During the visit, the Jana Sena leader interacted with Niranjan and spent time with his family. He offered words of encouragement and support to the teenager.

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The visit attracted a large number of fans and supporters who gathered near the residence to see Pawan Kalyan.

Many supporters praised the gesture.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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